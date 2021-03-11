https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/arizona-oann-confirms-shredded-ballots-found-weekend-dumpster-2020-election/

Our reporting from over the weekend was confirmed by OANN yesterday. Shredded Arizona ballots found in a dumpster over the weekend do indeed appear to be related to the 2020 election.

We reported on Sunday that the shredded ballots found in a dumpster over the weekend in Maricopa County were indeed from the 2020 election.

Per a report from OANN it does appear that these ballots were from the 2020 election:

TRENDING: Retired 30-Yr Navy Chaplain Volunteered To Speak With FBI About Protest At Capitol On Jan 6th… What Happened Next Is Terrifying [VIDEO]

OANN reported on the upcoming audit and the ballots found in the dumpster over the weekend. What may be as shocking as the the shredded ballots in the dumpster is the fact that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors reportedly loaded a truck full of ballots and no one knows where these ballots went before they eventually landed back at the center where the ballots were being stored. This illegal action by the County is clearly more cause for concern:

There are big questions that need to be answered in the County.

When the County loaded up the truck last week with the ballots from the 2020 election, who ordered it, where did it go, and when was it unloaded and put back in safekeeping?

Also, who threw the shredded ballots into the County dumpster, and when did they do it?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

