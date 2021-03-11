https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/11/more-neanderthal-thinking-mississippi-gov-tate-reeves-signs-bill-banning-biological-males-from-girls-sports/

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has already been accused by President Biden of “Neanderthal thinking” for opening up the state and ending mask mandates, so we’ll wait to hear what Biden, who during the campaign said there would be “no room for compromise” regarding transgender rights under his administration, has to say about Reeves signing a bill banning biological males from competing in girls’ sports.

As expected, the ACLU is already on it:

