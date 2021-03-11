https://justthenews.com/government/congress/new-york-democratic-congress-members-nadler-ocasio-cortez-call-cuomo-resign?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Several members of the New York congressional delegation including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler on Friday called upon New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign from office amid several allegations of sexual misconduct against the Democratic governor.

“Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign,” Nadler wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

In recent weeks, six women have alleged inappropriate behavior by Cuomo. And the Justice Department and the New York Attorney General’s Office are inquiring about the Cuomo administration’s number of COVID-related death in nursing home.

Ocasio-Cortez, in a joint statement on Twitter with Rep. Jamaal Bowmen, wrote: “Governor Cuomo can no longer lead in the face of so many challenges.”

