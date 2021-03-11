https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/new-york-magazine-claims-30-women-allege-inappropriate-behavior-gov-cuomo?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A new report in New York Magazine this week claims that over two dozen women are alleging inappropriate or uncomfortable behavior by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, adding further to the explosive allegations of sexual harassment leveled at the politician in the past few weeks.

The report, written by Rebecca Traister, claims that “30 women” shared their experiences working with Cuomo, with “almost all” of them commenting “on the extreme pressure applied by both the governor and his top female aides to dress well and expensively.”

“Some were told explicitly by senior staff that they had to wear heels whenever he was around,” Traister writes, claiming that Cuomo reportedly compared one female staffer to a “lumberjack” after she wore a plaid shirt.

The governor’s office denied allegations that he expected any staffers to dress a certain way.

Cuomo in recent weeks has been dealing with the fallout from multiple allegations of sexual harassment of several former aides, and on Friday one journalist alleging that he inappropriately touched, kissed and/or spoke to them.

Cuomo on Friday urged the public to await the results of two independent investigations into the allegations.

