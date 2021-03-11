https://www.dailywire.com/news/nyc-school-pushes-students-to-stop-saying-mom-dad-parents-referring-to-people-by-gender

A school in New York City that charges $57,000 a year has published a guide sent to students and parents that encourages them to alter their language to conform to gender identity ideology, including pushing students to stop referring to their parents as “mom” and “dad.”

Grace Church School published a 12-page memo that instructs people to stop using certain terms that it considers to be outdated and to replace those terms with “inclusive” terminology.

The memo states the following:

Instead of saying, “boys and girls,” “guys,” “ladies,” and “gentleman,” say, “people,” “folks,” “friends,” “readers,” “mathematicians…”

Instead of saying, “sweetheart/honey/similar pet names” say, “child’s name or ‘child/friend in the blue shirt.’”

Instead of “assuming gender based on stereotypes,” people should “respectfully ask how they identify if familiar establishing a culture of sharing affirming pronouns in class.”

Instead of saying, “mom and dad,” say, “grown-ups,” “folks,” “or family.”

Instead of saying, “parents,” say, “grown-ups,” “folks,” “family,” “and guardians.”

Instead of saying, “husband,” “wife,” “boyfriend,” “girlfriend,” say, “spouse/partner/significant other.”

Instead of saying, “a boy can’t marry a boy,” or “a girl can’t marry a girl,” say, “People can love and commit to whomever they please, it’s their choice who they marry.”

“If someone articulates sexual orientation is a choice rather than an identity,” respond by saying, “who we love/are attracted to is part of who we are.”

Instead of saying, “diverse/minority,” say, “person of color, marginalized identity/population.”

Instead of asking, “what religion are you?” ask “are any religious/faith traditions important to you?”

Instead of asking “What did you get for (any holiday)?” ask, “Do you celebrate holidays?”

Instead of saying, “Merry Christmas!/Happy Holidays!” say, “Have a great break!”

The memo states the following terms are “outdated” and should no longer be used:

Colorblind —No one is color blind as it pertains to race. We see the skin tones of people and assumptions are made about how someone identifies racially.

—No one is color blind as it pertains to race. We see the skin tones of people and assumptions are made about how someone identifies racially. Caucasian —The correct term is White. White is a more accurate description of light-skinned people of European descent.

—The correct term is White. White is a more accurate description of light-skinned people of European descent. Diverse person/student —referencing a person of color. A person is not diverse. A group of people can be diverse.

—referencing a person of color. A person is not diverse. A group of people can be diverse. Traditional Family —we actively try to undo notions of a “typical” or “normal” family structure, each family is unique

—we actively try to undo notions of a “typical” or “normal” family structure, each family is unique “Real” parents—a preferred term is birth parents

Woke $57k-a-year Grace Church School (@GCSchoolNYC) is telling students to stop referencing “mom” & “dad” — at their own homes! Also, students can’t ask each other “where are you from?” or use polite terms like “ladies & gentlemen.” And, of course, no “Merry Christmas.” pic.twitter.com/e78yd0qEWN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 11, 2021

