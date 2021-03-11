https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/11/online-violence-international-womens-media-foundation-calls-for-immediate-end-to-violent-behavior-against-taylor-lorenz/

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, the New York Times issued a statement condemning Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for his “calculated and cruel” attack on tech journalist Taylor Lorenz. “Journalists should be able to do their jobs without facing harassment,” said the Times, fully aware that a mob showed up on the front lawn of Carlson’s home to intimidate and harass him. Carlson also reported that the New York Times was getting ready to publish his home address, which the Times denied.

Now coming to Lorenz’s defense is the International Women’s Media Foundation, which reminds us that “online violence is real violence” and calls for “an immediate end to this violent behavior.”

We’re deeply distressed by the deliberate, coordinated online violence @taylorlorenz has been subjected to this week. Taylor is a legitimate journalist and deserves to be able to do her job without fear. This violent behavior must stop. Our statement: https://t.co/p9hB4DZcHQ. pic.twitter.com/fslUllh5KU — IWMF (@IWMF) March 11, 2021

This is not a good place to make a stand, IWMF. — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) March 11, 2021

She doxed people and got them deplatformed. Screw you. — Taxpayer1234 Neanderthal (@Taxpayers1234) March 11, 2021

Your Taylor Lorenz memes are literally violence. https://t.co/BWgTstSaJj — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 11, 2021

So just mentioning her name to an audience is somehow now a “coordinated attack”? WTF? — ClimbThaMtn (@MtnTha) March 11, 2021

Carlson also used official her headshot from the Times on his show, which upset her greatly.

It’s pretty hilarious that this open letter can’t even be bothered to describe the kinds of abuse she’s supposedly receiving. — Rob McMillin (@scareduck) March 11, 2021

It’s amazing that her whole job is to educate her readers about social media yet she’s too naive to understand how her behavior gets backlash on those platforms — Gene Loblaw (@GeneLoblaw) March 11, 2021

Now do conservative journalists — Emperor For Life Woody the First (@woodysalaskan) March 11, 2021

Funny @bariweiss trends once a month and I’ve never seen a statement defending her — Auston White (@AustonWhite3) March 11, 2021

Having trouble finding where you stood with Bari Weiss. Please link. Also, can’t find anywhere that you’ve stood with any of the people that Taylor has wrongly accused of things and attacked online. Link for that also, if not too much trouble. — Dave Gray (@docgray81) March 11, 2021

Megyn Kelly got fired for talking about blackface by a network that has a late night host who has actually worn it publicly. Bari Weiss left the NYT due to harassment coming from her own newsroom. You were silent for both of those. You don’t seem genuinely concerned about women. — OlDirtyFunkDoc (@OlDirtyFunkDoc) March 11, 2021

Everyone sees you only care when liberal women are involved. — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) March 11, 2021

Online violence isn’t a thing. FIFY — PegLeg (@PegLegPilot) March 11, 2021

“online violence is real violence?” ✍🏼nominated✍🏼for✍🏼the✍🏼List✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/JJc3jZ9wrc — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) March 11, 2021

“Online violence” what’s that…..typing in CAPS 🤔 — Denise (@DenDenZim76) March 11, 2021

The whole “criticism is violence” thing is causing even the most usually melodramatic of people to cringe. — Reclaim The Net (@RecIaimTheNet) March 11, 2021

Stop saying her name. It is literally violence. — @RobinJosephette (@RobinJosephette) March 11, 2021

Keep her name out of your mouth. You are trying to get her killed by mentioning it. Reported — womens rea (@texasprosecutor) March 11, 2021

Looking forward to the same statement for @DLoesch, if you want to apply this equally. — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) March 11, 2021

Taylor Lorenz used a 15-year-old girl, who was clearly going through extreme stress at home, as a political pawn in an effort to humiliate her mother. Everyone told Taylor how ghoulish and exploitative this was, but she smugly dismissed everyone’s concerns. OWN IT. — Stop Supremacy Now (@stop_supremacy) March 11, 2021

She literally harasses others, mostly women. — Chewy (@ChewyWishy) March 11, 2021

You know you guys don’t have to defend her, right? You can admit she’s terrible? This is like when police unions defend their worst, most racist, dangerous cop out for bullshit claims of “solidarity”. — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) March 11, 2021

Nothing will stop. She outed teenagers for cheap clicks, falsely attacked innocent people as racists and now she is playing victim. Where were you back when she was destroying lives! Screw off. — CJPhoni (@VernonDaj) March 11, 2021

They really are going all in to protect their assassin aren’t they? — professor fancypants (@MillionsSloppy) March 11, 2021

“Lorenz is a legitimate journalist whose work should be applauded” pic.twitter.com/nWTzK3pmIB — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) March 11, 2021

What do you call “making up stories that didn’t happen” and claiming they’re news? — Karl Dandleton (@Phanatic1a) March 11, 2021

Just women? Is this to imply that coordinated attacks against male journalists are fine? — Stonk Expert Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) March 11, 2021

This is embarrassing. — Dan Weinstein (@BJWeinstein) March 11, 2021

This tweet is violence — Blooshier (@Blooshier) March 11, 2021

Valid criticism of a journalist is not violence. Taylor Lorenz has intentionally lied about high profile figures to boost her platform. She is not a tech reporter, she is a gossip writer. — TheSpeakerWire (@wire_speaker) March 11, 2021

You are a laughingstock. — FN Bob (@BobarianLMD) March 11, 2021

“Coordinated attacks against women journalists by major news networks” threaten their very lives.

Related:

‘Hilariously absurd’! NY Times’ statement slamming Tucker Carlson for ‘attacking a journalist’ like Taylor Lorenz gets shredded https://t.co/RuO9PamdUj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 10, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

