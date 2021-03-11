https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/11/online-violence-international-womens-media-foundation-calls-for-immediate-end-to-violent-behavior-against-taylor-lorenz/

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, the New York Times issued a statement condemning Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for his “calculated and cruel” attack on tech journalist Taylor Lorenz. “Journalists should be able to do their jobs without facing harassment,” said the Times, fully aware that a mob showed up on the front lawn of Carlson’s home to intimidate and harass him. Carlson also reported that the New York Times was getting ready to publish his home address, which the Times denied.

Now coming to Lorenz’s defense is the International Women’s Media Foundation, which reminds us that “online violence is real violence” and calls for “an immediate end to this violent behavior.”

Carlson also used official her headshot from the Times on his show, which upset her greatly.

“Coordinated attacks against women journalists by major news networks” threaten their very lives.

