https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/11/ouch-newsmax-response-to-cnns-brian-stelter-seeking-comment-about-declining-ratings-is-chefs-kiss/
Newsmax has written about a recent interaction with CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter, and it’s nothing short of hilarious, in a self-awareness awakening kind of way:
CNN ‘reporter’ Brian Stelter reached out to Newsmax for a story about TV ratings: https://t.co/ZZoCwsDAsW
— Newsmax (@newsmax) March 11, 2021
The story at Newsmax about their response to Stelter is solid gold:
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 11, 2021
Here’s that portion of the Newsmax statement about the irony of somebody at CNN working on a piece about declining ratings at another network:
Last night, CNN’s Brian Stelter contacted us about “Newsmax’s ratings declines for my CNN newsletter.”
Stelter contacted Newsmax at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night and said he would give us just one hour to respond, meaning a 10 p.m. deadline.
Without Newsmax’s response, CNN’s Stelter email newsletter, headlined “Newsmax’s rise and fall,” noted that “Newsmax TV gained a lot of attention last fall when disaffected Fox News fans flocked to the channel en masse. … Newsmax’s Nielsen ratings are way off the post-election highs that I wrote about three and four months ago.”
Stelter chalked up his “Newsmax is falling” story to his theory that “Newsmax is no longer getting a pro-Trump Big Lie ratings boost. Biden is a comparatively tame story.”
As it turns out, Biden is also a very tame story for CNN as well, which has seen its own ratings collapse in recent weeks.
Early Wednesday morning Newsmax sent Stelter the following response: “Only CNN would do a story on Newsmax’s drop in ratings when its own Nielsen total day impressions fell by 45% last week compared to the week after the election, and Brian Stelter’s own ‘Reliable Sources’ show fell by 44% over the same period with, more recently, his show having lost nearly 1 million viewers since January of this year.”
CNN’s Stelter was contacted to comment on his network’s ratings decline, but did not offer comment.
LOL! Perfection.
BOOM GOES THE DYNAMITE
— Go Codes (@aaronjdennis) March 11, 2021
This is how fake news works.
I wonder if @brianstelter is proud of this. https://t.co/7JjPOS2Tzz
— 💔Walter Wiggins ✏️ (@TheBrokePencil) March 11, 2021
Excuse the naive question (I’m from the UK) but isn’t it inevitable that CNN ratings will plummet when all the airports are closed?
— Oh This Bloody Computer (@OhThisBloodyPC) March 11, 2021
“Only CNN would do a story on Newsmax’s drop in ratings when its own Nielsen total day impressions fell by 45% last week compared to the week after the election.”#CNN = #Biased Losers@CNN @CNNPolitics @cnnbrk https://t.co/IaHDvF0nax
— Media and Big Tech Are Out of Control (@CantMakeItUp43) March 11, 2021
THIS. Is CNN.