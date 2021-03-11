https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/11/ouch-newsmax-response-to-cnns-brian-stelter-seeking-comment-about-declining-ratings-is-chefs-kiss/

Newsmax has written about a recent interaction with CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter, and it’s nothing short of hilarious, in a self-awareness awakening kind of way:

CNN ‘reporter’ Brian Stelter reached out to Newsmax for a story about TV ratings: https://t.co/ZZoCwsDAsW — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 11, 2021

The story at Newsmax about their response to Stelter is solid gold:

Here’s that portion of the Newsmax statement about the irony of somebody at CNN working on a piece about declining ratings at another network:

Last night, CNN’s Brian Stelter contacted us about “Newsmax’s ratings declines for my CNN newsletter.” Stelter contacted Newsmax at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night and said he would give us just one hour to respond, meaning a 10 p.m. deadline. Without Newsmax’s response, CNN’s Stelter email newsletter, headlined “Newsmax’s rise and fall,” noted that “Newsmax TV gained a lot of attention last fall when disaffected Fox News fans flocked to the channel en masse. … Newsmax’s Nielsen ratings are way off the post-election highs that I wrote about three and four months ago.” Stelter chalked up his “Newsmax is falling” story to his theory that “Newsmax is no longer getting a pro-Trump Big Lie ratings boost. Biden is a comparatively tame story.” As it turns out, Biden is also a very tame story for CNN as well, which has seen its own ratings collapse in recent weeks. Early Wednesday morning Newsmax sent Stelter the following response: “Only CNN would do a story on Newsmax’s drop in ratings when its own Nielsen total day impressions fell by 45% last week compared to the week after the election, and Brian Stelter’s own ‘Reliable Sources’ show fell by 44% over the same period with, more recently, his show having lost nearly 1 million viewers since January of this year.” CNN’s Stelter was contacted to comment on his network’s ratings decline, but did not offer comment.

LOL! Perfection.

BOOM GOES THE DYNAMITE — Go Codes (@aaronjdennis) March 11, 2021

This is how fake news works.

I wonder if @brianstelter is proud of this. https://t.co/7JjPOS2Tzz — 💔Walter Wiggins ✏️ (@TheBrokePencil) March 11, 2021

Excuse the naive question (I’m from the UK) but isn’t it inevitable that CNN ratings will plummet when all the airports are closed? — Oh This Bloody Computer (@OhThisBloodyPC) March 11, 2021

“Only CNN would do a story on Newsmax’s drop in ratings when its own Nielsen total day impressions fell by 45% last week compared to the week after the election.”#CNN = #Biased Losers@CNN @CNNPolitics @cnnbrk https://t.co/IaHDvF0nax — Media and Big Tech Are Out of Control (@CantMakeItUp43) March 11, 2021

THIS. Is CNN.

