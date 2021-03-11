https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/11/ouch-newsmax-response-to-cnns-brian-stelter-seeking-comment-about-declining-ratings-is-chefs-kiss/

Newsmax has written about a recent interaction with CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter, and it’s nothing short of hilarious, in a self-awareness awakening kind of way:

The story at Newsmax about their response to Stelter is solid gold:

Here’s that portion of the Newsmax statement about the irony of somebody at CNN working on a piece about declining ratings at another network:

Last night, CNN’s Brian Stelter contacted us about “Newsmax’s ratings declines for my CNN newsletter.”

Stelter contacted Newsmax at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night and said he would give us just one hour to respond, meaning a 10 p.m. deadline.

Without Newsmax’s response, CNN’s Stelter email newsletter, headlined “Newsmax’s rise and fall,” noted that “Newsmax TV gained a lot of attention last fall when disaffected Fox News fans flocked to the channel en masse. … Newsmax’s Nielsen ratings are way off the post-election highs that I wrote about three and four months ago.”

Stelter chalked up his “Newsmax is falling” story to his theory that “Newsmax is no longer getting a pro-Trump Big Lie ratings boost. Biden is a comparatively tame story.”

As it turns out, Biden is also a very tame story for CNN as well, which has seen its own ratings collapse in recent weeks.

Early Wednesday morning Newsmax sent Stelter the following response: “Only CNN would do a story on Newsmax’s drop in ratings when its own Nielsen total day impressions fell by 45% last week compared to the week after the election, and Brian Stelter’s own ‘Reliable Sources’ show fell by 44% over the same period with, more recently, his show having lost nearly 1 million viewers since January of this year.”

CNN’s Stelter was contacted to comment on his network’s ratings decline, but did not offer comment.

LOL! Perfection.

THIS. Is CNN.

