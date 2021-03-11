https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/11/outstanding-job-newsweeks-fact-check-on-ted-cruzs-stimulus-check-claim-has-evolved-from-mostly-false-to-true/

This week, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said that the bill President Biden signed earlier today will give stimulus checks to millions of illegal immigrants:

6/x FACT 9: When Durbin said “illegal immigrants don’t have social security numbers,” he was deliberately saying something false, knowing it would be repeated. FACT 10: Under the bill’s language, MILLIONS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS will get the $1400 checks. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

A Newsweek fact check initially tagged Cruz’s tweet as “mostly false.” And then the walk back began:

How it started:

“Mostly false” didn’t last for long.

Here’s how it went after that:





This is why so many people roll their eyes at “fact-checking” these days, because all too often their initial instinct is to spin for Democrats rather than deal in facts, but at least they corrected it:

I mean, when you’re a fact checker, and the outlet has to correct your ruling from “mostly false” to “true” shouldn’t you just hang up the gloves? https://t.co/v445lRx7bD — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 11, 2021

This would have further ruined the media’s credibility, but it’s already pretty much at rock bottom.

It’s not really fact-checking, it’s narrative enforcement — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 11, 2021

Sen. Cruz made the Democrats aware of Newsweek’s change:

Facts are stubborn things @DickDurbin Newsweek CONFIRMS that millions of illegal aliens will receive $1400 stimulus checks. Newsweek REVERSES its earlier “mostly false” ruling, changes it to…TRUE. Dick, that means what you said on the floor was FALSE. https://t.co/1aUeSxpTul — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 10, 2021

Dick Durbin lie? No way!

