https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/11/outstanding-job-newsweeks-fact-check-on-ted-cruzs-stimulus-check-claim-has-evolved-from-mostly-false-to-true/

This week, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said that the bill President Biden signed earlier today will give stimulus checks to millions of illegal immigrants:

A Newsweek fact check initially tagged Cruz’s tweet as “mostly false.” And then the walk back began:

How it started:

null

***

“Mostly false” didn’t last for long.

Here’s how it went after that:

null
null

This is why so many people roll their eyes at “fact-checking” these days, because all too often their initial instinct is to spin for Democrats rather than deal in facts, but at least they corrected it:

This would have further ruined the media’s credibility, but it’s already pretty much at rock bottom.

Sen. Cruz made the Democrats aware of Newsweek’s change:

Dick Durbin lie? No way!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...