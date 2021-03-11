https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/11/pants-on-fire-chuck-schumer-tries-to-blame-trump-for-joe-bidens-border-crisis-n1431936

Many people on both sides of the aisle are criticizing Biden for the huge influx of illegal immigrants at the border, but Senator Chuck Schumer is trying to place the blame on former President Donald Trump.

“You were a vocal critic of Trump’s immigration policy of separating the children from their families at the border,” Meghan McCain, a co-host of ABC’s The View, noted in a question to Schumer on Thursday. “You called it cruel and inhumane, and quote, ‘So unlike the America we have known.’ It happened under Obama, and kids are still being detained under President Biden, and his Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted they have to get their act together with their border policy. Why haven’t you been as critical of President Biden as you were of President Trump, and for Republicans like me that are confused that this is still going on, and there seems to be a different media narrative, can you bring me some clarity?”

“Let me just say this, Joe Biden inherited a huge mess on immigration, and it’s not going to be cleaned up in a month,” Schumer said.

“He’s only been in office since, you know, Jan. 20, about six weeks, I guess it is, but he’s different. His view of immigration is not like Donald Trump’s, who was nasty, negative, horrible to immigrants. His view is more like your father’s view and my view, which is compassionate but also, at the present time, competent.”

“One of the problems with the Trump administration is they had such incompetence. They are rolling up their sleeves and working on this. I think it will get better in the next few months. If it doesn’t, I will go to them and say, you’ve got to do better. I will be public. But I’ve got to give them a little bit of a chance because they inherited a big, big mess created by Donald Trump whose views on immigrants— it just turned me off so. To be so nasty to these people and to separate the children from the parents and not care about it. Whoa.”

So, with the exception of whining about Trump’s rhetoric and a generic accusation of incompetence, Schumer offered no explanation as to why Trump was to blame for the current border crisis.

He didn’t explain his remarks because he was absolutely wrong. Illegal border crossings plummeted during the Trump administration—an undeniable result of Trump’s zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigrants. The border wall also proved to be successful in blocking illegal crossings.

Now, the number of illegal border crossings is six times what the Obama administration deemed crisis-level.

So what happened?

Joe Biden.

With the incoming Biden administration promising pathways to citizenship for anyone crossing the border, illegal immigrants started heading towards America’s southern border.

In fact, a 7,000-migrant caravan from Honduras was already on its way to the United States before Biden was inaugurated.

“New president, Biden, he gonna help all of us,” one migrant said. “De’s given us 100 days to get to the U.S. so we can get legal papers so we can get a better life for our kids and for our families.”

“We recognize the importance of the incoming Government of the United States having shown a strong commitment to migrants and asylum seekers, which presents an opportunity for the governments of Mexico and Central America to develop policies and a migration management that respect and promote the human rights of the population in mobility,” read a statement by migrant rights group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, on behalf of the caravan. “We will advocate that the Biden government honors its commitments.”

Joe Biden didn’t inherit the border crisis we’re experiencing now, he created it. Immigrants knew that Joe Biden would let them in, and they started coming.

Chuck Schumer should be ashamed of himself for claiming otherwise because Trump was such a big bad meanie.

