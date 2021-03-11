https://thepoliticalinsider.com/judicial-watch-lawsuit-target-pelosi-call-trying-to-prevent-unhinged-trump-from-accessing-nuclear-codes/

Government watchdog group Judicial Watch announced a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit for access to a telephone call between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and General Mark Milley shortly after the Capitol riots.

The call was revealed in a letter from Pelosi to Democrat lawmakers in which she described an attempt to prevent an “unhinged” President Trump from accessing the nuclear codes at the time.

Judicial Watch alleges that the Department of Defense has not provided any response to their FOIA request, which was filed on January 11th.

“If Speaker Pelosi’s description of her conversation with General Milley is true, it sets a dangerous precedent that could undermine the president’s role as commander in chief and the separation of powers,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

“Our new lawsuit aims to uncover (the) truth about the call.”

BREAKING: Judicial Watch announced that it has filed a FOIA lawsuit against the DOD for records about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s January 8, 2021, telephone call with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley (1/3). https://t.co/yfWSaGIkNU — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) March 9, 2021

Pelosi Tried To Prevent Trump – A Sitting President – From Accessing Nuclear Codes

The lawsuit was filed after the Defense Department failed to respond to the FOIA request seeking all documents related to the call, including transcripts and recordings.

The request also sought access to any possible communication records between Pelosi and Milley from just before the election to the present day.

Following the Capitol riot in early January, Pelosi admitted she had spoken to Milley about a means of preventing Trump from accessing the nuclear codes.

Pelosi said she spoke with Milley about “available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”

“The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous,” she warned, “and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy.”

Who was more unhinged in this situation – Trump for demanding election integrity, or Pelosi for insinuating Trump might launch a nuclear assault for no reason?

Democrats Trying To Wrestle The Nuclear Codes Away From Biden Too?

The Wall Street Journal described the House Speaker’s actions as “a coup of Pelosi’s own.”

“Mrs. Pelosi’s call to Gen. Milley is itself a violation of the separation of powers by seeking to inject herself into an executive-branch military decision,” they wrote.

“It might even be construed by some as its own little coup—conniving with the military to relieve of command the person who remains the elected President.”

Aside from Pelosi attempting her own ‘coup’ against former President Trump, House Democrat lawmakers are now calling on President Biden to relinquish sole control over the country’s nuclear arsenal.

Nearly three dozen House Democrats on Monday called on Biden to relinquish his sole authority to launch nuclear weapons, in the latest appeal to reform the command-and-control structure so that no single person can initiate a nuclear war https://t.co/AOIHaYf1b4 pic.twitter.com/OSKJ64d3cW — POLITICO (@politico) February 23, 2021

But even that attempt to put partial control into the hands of Congress is a thinly veiled attack on Trump.

“Past presidents have threatened to attack other countries with nuclear weapons or exhibited behavior that caused other officials to express concern about the president’s judgment,” a letter to Biden from Democrat lawmakers reads.

The footnotes in the letter referenced an alleged “threat” to nuke North Korea by Trump, who has left open the option to run again in 2024.

It’ll be interesting to see if Judicial Watch is granted access to see exactly what actions Pelosi and Milley took to prevent the Commander-in-Chief from accessing nuclear codes.

A ‘coup’ attempt that could have been a grave threat to national security if anything happened during that time.

