https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/604b3ba05db3705aa0ac0130
Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has seen the royal brand take a beating, but just how much damage it will cause is yet to be seen….
Studies that show student achievement holding steady are deeply flawed and miss out on losses in nonwhite communities. The real story is much more concerning….
The vaccine may come free, but the work behind those Covid-19 shots for pharmacies is monumental and the effort to get paid even small sums can be a major undertaking….
The head of the French vaccination campaign has said there are no recorded thrombotic incidents in France and urged people to get the AstraZeneca vaccine as some other countries suspend its use….
With vaccination against COVID-19 in full swing, social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter say they’ve stepped up their fight against misinformation that aims to undermine trust in vaccine…