Earlier today US Military Brass carried out a coordinated attack on their latest foe — FOX News host Tucker Carlson.

This came after Tucker Carlson mocked the military and Joe Biden for the important new program focusing on “maternity flight suits” for pregnant women flying military planes.

Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, Scott H. Stalker, took time from his day to lash out at Tucker Carlson for mocking the nonsense coming from the left today.

Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, Scott H. Stalker, goes after Tucker Carlson after the Fox News anchor’s comments about pregnant women in the military. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military,” Carlson said. pic.twitter.com/515slvWCBZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 11, 2021

Tonight Tucker Carlson responded.

Tucker refused to apologize to the liberal hacks who find it more important to focus on flight suits for pregnant pilots than to actual threats against the United States.

