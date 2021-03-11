https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/11/pentagon-press-release-tells-of-how-press-secretary-smites-fox-host-that-dissed-diversity-in-us-military/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has come under fire for a piece he did on President Biden wanting to “feminize” the military, with a number of Defense Department officials tweeting responses and even videos. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the Defense Department wouldn’t be asking for an apology even though Carlson “demeaned the entire U.S. military.”

@PentagonPresSec won’t call on @TuckerCarlson to apologize for mocking US servicewomen, but ends press conference saying host “demeaned the entire US military.” — Paul McLeary (@paulmcleary) March 11, 2021

The Pentagon did put out an official press release summarizing the press conference later on Thursday, and the headline is drawing some attention:

Could there be any surer sign we’re fucked than the DoD writing dunk headlines about diversity? pic.twitter.com/0t7Al2RGgz — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) March 11, 2021

Keep in mind, Jim Garamone isn’t writing about Jen Psaki, but John Kirby.

Actual press release headline from the Pentagon: “Press Secretary Smites Fox Host That Dissed Diversity in U.S. Military” https://t.co/9Mq3vMxDWw — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 11, 2021

Garamone writes:

The United States military is the greatest the world has ever seen because of its diversity, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said during a news briefing this morning. Kirby addressed this because a Fox cable show host used his show to denigrate the contributions of women in the military and to say the Chinese military is catching up to the U.S. military because it does not allow women to serve in the percentage the United States does. Kirby addressed the insults to the entire U.S. military straight on. “I want to be very clear right up front, that the diversity of our military is one of our greatest strengths,” he said. “I’ve seen it for myself in long months at sea and in the combat waged by our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. I’ve seen it up on Capitol Hill just this past month. And I see it every day here right at the Pentagon.”

It’s funny that they don’t even name the Fox cable show host destroyed by the press secretary. We’re pretty sure Carlson will address this tonight.

I do not believe this is an “actual press release headline.” — Matthew Kagan (@mkindc) March 11, 2021

Click the link. It’s the DOD press release. With that headline. — Crissie Brown 🏳️‍🌈 (@ComiCrissieB) March 11, 2021

Grow up, Army. Put your big boy pants on. — Jon Christenson (@Melanchthon61) March 11, 2021

Pathetic — John Finley Jr. (@blatantlycool) March 11, 2021

Yea, verily, thy press secretary is a vengeful press secretary. — The_Shmederalist_Papers (@shmederalist) March 11, 2021

How old would someone who uses “smites” and “dissed” in the same sentence? — Grace Lidia Suárez (@gracels) March 11, 2021

We’re being invaded on our southern border and this is what these buffoons are worrying about? — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) March 11, 2021

This is like the bizarro version of what would draw eyebrows at the Trump White House — government agency attacking cable news celebrity. https://t.co/ABxxpAzxTH — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 11, 2021

Sounds like an attack on the free press to us.

Sadly meet the new boss. Same as the old boss — CTIronman (@CTIronman) March 11, 2021

Weren’t we assured that dissing a journalist is “violent behavior” that puts their life in danger? Agree with Carlson or not, but we’d prefer grown-ups speaking for the Pentagon.

This afternoon, the Department of Defense issued a press release attacking this show: “Press secretary smites Fox Host.” Like we’re a hostile foreign power. Remarkable. We’ll respond at 8pm ET on #FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 11, 2021

“Smites” 🤣🤣🤣 ok — CoffeeMeetsCarnivore (@cofemtscarnivor) March 11, 2021

Related:

Senior Defense officials respond to Tucker Carlson’s comments on women in the military https://t.co/yibhYVSPz8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 11, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

