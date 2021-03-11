https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/11/pentagon-press-release-tells-of-how-press-secretary-smites-fox-host-that-dissed-diversity-in-us-military/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has come under fire for a piece he did on President Biden wanting to “feminize” the military, with a number of Defense Department officials tweeting responses and even videos. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the Defense Department wouldn’t be asking for an apology even though Carlson “demeaned the entire U.S. military.”

The Pentagon did put out an official press release summarizing the press conference later on Thursday, and the headline is drawing some attention:

Keep in mind, Jim Garamone isn’t writing about Jen Psaki, but John Kirby.

Garamone writes:

The United States military is the greatest the world has ever seen because of its diversity, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said during a news briefing this morning.

Kirby addressed this because a Fox cable show host used his show to denigrate the contributions of women in the military and to say the Chinese military is catching up to the U.S. military because it does not allow women to serve in the percentage the United States does.

Kirby addressed the insults to the entire U.S. military straight on. “I want to be very clear right up front, that the diversity of our military is one of our greatest strengths,” he said. “I’ve seen it for myself in long months at sea and in the combat waged by our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. I’ve seen it up on Capitol Hill just this past month. And I see it every day here right at the Pentagon.”

It’s funny that they don’t even name the Fox cable show host destroyed by the press secretary. We’re pretty sure Carlson will address this tonight.

Sounds like an attack on the free press to us.

Weren’t we assured that dissing a journalist is “violent behavior” that puts their life in danger? Agree with Carlson or not, but we’d prefer grown-ups speaking for the Pentagon.

