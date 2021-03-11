https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pga-golfer-shoots-an-11-on-par-3-17th-island-hole-at-sawgrass/

Posted by Kane on March 11, 2021 2:57 pm

Ben An just carded an 11 on the par 3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

Sergio Garcia is the current leader after shooting -7 in his opener this morning.

