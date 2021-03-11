https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pga-golfer-shoots-an-11-on-par-3-17th-island-hole-at-sawgrass/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Ben An is all of us trying to play the 17th. Three balls in the water. At this point I would just putt the ball along the bridge. pic.twitter.com/lljytbjqaU — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) March 11, 2021

Ben An just carded an 11 on the par 3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

Sergio Garcia is the current leader after shooting -7 in his opener this morning.

Full leaderboard and live blog…

No. 17 strikes again. Ben An records an 11 on the island green. That’s the second-highest score ever on the 17th in the ShotLink era. pic.twitter.com/1nZ8a6HvY4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2021





