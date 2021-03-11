https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/planned-parenthood-celebrates-abortionists-kill-babies/

(LIFENEWS) – In a reality that is difficult to fathom, the billion-dollar abortion industry has set aside March 10 as a holiday to celebrate people who make a living by killing children.

It’s known as Abortion Providers Appreciation Day, and abortion advocacy groups celebrated all day on social media with the hashtag “#CelebrateAbortionProviders.”

On Wednesday, Planned Parenthood, which aborted more than 354,000 unborn babies last year, hailed abortionists as heroes who “work to care for patients with compassion every day.”

