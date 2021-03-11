https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/poll-nearly-half-voters-believe-covid-lockdowns-were-either-unhelpful-or?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nearly half of all U.S. voters believe that COVID-19 lockdowns were either ineffective at halting the coronavirus or that such policies made little difference one way or the other, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Noting that numerous states implemented varying levels of lockdowns – with some such as California locking down hard and others like Florida locking down minimally or not at all – voters were asked “which approach was more successful in dealing with the pandemic?”

Just over 40% of said lockdowns were more effective. Yet 31% said “fewer restrictions” was the better approach, while the remaining 17% said such measures “didn’t really make any difference.”

Just the News Daily Poll RMG Research

Nationwide lockdowns on the scale seen across the world last year were largely unknown and untested prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, though experts have argued over the past year that they are a critical tool for fighting against the respiratory disease known as SARS-Cov-2.

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from March 4-6, 2021.

Click here to see this poll’s cross-demographic tabulations.

Click here to see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

