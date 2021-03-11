https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/11/president-biden-says-that-if-we-do-our-part-we-might-be-able-to-get-together-in-small-groups-in-july/

President Biden said it was going to be a dark winter, but earlier this week he promised us hope. And as was mentioned in our other thread on his speech Thursday night, he promised us we might be able to get together in small groups for the Fourth of July … if we all do our part. He also said we all had to wear masks for just 100 days, but all we’ve heard on that front is escalation — you really should be wearing two masks, a cloth one over a surgical mask.

We know “unity” is his theme, but he sounds like a teacher who’s threatening to punish the whole class unless the troublemaker confesses; if we do our part, we might be able to get together in small groups.

BIDEN: “If we do our part… by July 4, there’s a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day… Small groups will be able to get together” pic.twitter.com/j6PQwbN4qg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2021

So Biden says that if we’re good little boys and girls, we can get together in small groups by July 4. Here is his CDC this week: pic.twitter.com/1yzofkYvLs — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 12, 2021

In other words, he’s promising something by JULY that we’re already doing today. And the CDC guidance is already too restrictive by an order of magnitude. But I guess we’re supposed to be grateful for any crumbs of liberty offered by his beneficent hand. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 12, 2021

The goal post gets moved further back again 🙄 — The Rated-R Comeback (@RynStarfire) March 12, 2021

Two weeks to flatten the curve — pogue (@poguemahone_8) March 12, 2021

July 4th? LOL — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 12, 2021

Far cry from shutting down the virus — Jim Rhys (Legalize Murder) (@JimRhysToday) March 12, 2021

Wait……no one else is doing that already?? — Raymond (@TheRealRayYergs) March 12, 2021

I’ll be doing that regardless — Kemba (@kembageorge) March 12, 2021

I did that last year. — Dr. Jane Galt (@WhoisJaneGalt) March 12, 2021

Sorry already had a huge 4th of July bash in my backyard LAST YEAR 💥 — Jay (@Jaybird1929) March 12, 2021

At BBQ last July 4th with friends, family & neighbors. Yes, many wore masks. I also showed my recent vacation pictures & talked about my upcoming trip. Then, I went out to dinner & went to a bar. Or three. If you think I’m staying home anymore, Joe, GFY. — NancyBellicec (@Nancy_Bellicec) March 12, 2021

Ahead of schedule already … @JoeBiden late to the party as usual … we’ve done so in Fla for months & months — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) March 12, 2021

We’ve already done it. In Florida, we started school on time. We travel, dine out, bars/ restaurants are PACKED, conventions meeting ( see @GrantCardone 10X this wknd) @SmilesatSea in Miami in April. Kids attend Football, wrestling, rowing, etc nothing bad is happening. Go live! — Lee Duke (@dldukejr) March 12, 2021

Glad some of us don’t need government permission to do this — Brad Becker (@thebradbecker) March 12, 2021

I’m doing that this weekend, Joe. Thanks, though. — Bob Boudrot (@BobBoudrot) March 12, 2021

“FWEEDOM!” — Paul Simpson (@paulfsimpson) March 12, 2021

Here’s a great thread that Mollie Hemingway retweeted:

The “just hold on, we’re almost there” mentality makes me want to put my fist through a wall, to be honest. Leaving aside that it will probably be 2-3 years more before I even get back to where I was at the start of this pandemic, there still is no plan to keep things open. — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) March 12, 2021

“Well surely once we….” No. No faith, no trust, no guesswork about what reasonable men would do in such circumstances; there are no reasonable men left. Even laws against lockdowns will not really do much to reassure, but that is the absolute minimum required now. — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) March 12, 2021

If it turns out that you and your friends are all still alive and gainfully employed and can walk back into the neighborhood bar which is somehow still open in June, great, good for you. A lot of people lost things that can never be replaced and will not be made whole by a “jab.” — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) March 12, 2021

There will come a time in August where I pack what little I still own onto a truck, in boxes it has sat in for a year, in order to do a second cross-country move. I will probably nuke this account for a while then because I am going to be desperately uninterested in celebrations. — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) March 12, 2021

Once again, over to everyone who thinks they’re going to let this go for comment. Once lockdowns became part of the public policy toolkit, they became a permanent threat until something concrete is done to repudiate them.https://t.co/987WWtNbj8 — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) March 12, 2021

