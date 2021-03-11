https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/11/president-biden-says-that-if-we-do-our-part-we-might-be-able-to-get-together-in-small-groups-in-july/

President Biden said it was going to be a dark winter, but earlier this week he promised us hope. And as was mentioned in our other thread on his speech Thursday night, he promised us we might be able to get together in small groups for the Fourth of July … if we all do our part. He also said we all had to wear masks for just 100 days, but all we’ve heard on that front is escalation — you really should be wearing two masks, a cloth one over a surgical mask.

We know “unity” is his theme, but he sounds like a teacher who’s threatening to punish the whole class unless the troublemaker confesses; if we do our part, we might be able to get together in small groups.

Here’s a great thread that Mollie Hemingway retweeted:

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...