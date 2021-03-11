https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/president-trump-drops-truth-bomb-joe-bidens-outrageous-attempt-take-credit-trumps-operation-warp-speed-vaccine/

On Wednesday Joe Biden mumbled through a prepared COVID speech in the White House.

Only 1,049 people watched his speech live on the White House Channel.

Joe Biden took credit for the historic efforts by President Donald Trump and his Operation Warp Speed to develop, test and offer a COVID vaccine in record time.

What a complete crock.

Of course, Biden did not give President Trump a single “thank you” for leaving him with a vaccine for the coronavirus in his prepared remarks.

On Wednesday night President Trump responded to Joe Biden’s lies.

Good for President Trump!

Nobody likes a senile liar.

