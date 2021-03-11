https://hannity.com/media-room/pressure-builds-senator-schumer-calls-latest-cuomo-allegations-nauseating/

CUOMO SPEAKS: Embattled Governor Releases Statement, Says Actions ‘May Have Been Insensitive’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement over the weekend after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in the media; saying some of his actions “may have been insensitive” or “too personal.”

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” said the Governor.

NEW: In statement, @NYGovCuomo says: “I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended.” Read here: pic.twitter.com/ZIIkPfonqg — Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) February 28, 2021

“Separately, my office has heard anecdotally that some people have reached out to Ms. Bennett to express displeasure about her coming forward. My message to anyone doing that is you have misjudged what matters to me and my administration and you should stop now – period.” — Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) February 28, 2021

“I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that,” he added.

