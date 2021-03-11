https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/11/projection-detected-dr-fauci-says-trump-admin-sent-mixed-messages-on-covid-19/

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who recently said that the CDC guidelines on what vaccinated people can do aren’t necessarily based on science but rather judgment calls, is now criticizing “mixed messages” that came from Washington, DC last year that he says confused the public:

Does Fauci know that he’s one of the kings of the mixed message game?

That and so much more…

Also, wouldn’t expressing concern about 4th of July celebrations along with Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners being “superspreader” events while not saying a word about mass protests and riots that took place last year constitute making it “political”?

And remember when Kamala Harris went out of her way to cast doubt on any vaccine developed while Trump was president? Good times.

