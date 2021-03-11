https://redstate.com/bradslager/2021/03/11/refilling-the-swamp-ted-cruz-exposes-how-politicians-and-the-media-resort-to-lies-to-pass-garbage-legislation-n341631
About The Author
Related Posts
Mitch McConnell's Office Tells Sean Hannity That the NYT Story On Mitch McConnell Supporting Impeachment Is Wrong; McConnell Delays Senate Trial Until After Inauguration Day
January 13, 2021
Maskholes Are The Harbingers Of An Uncivil Future
December 15, 2020
PODCAST: Bourbon On The Rocks #1022, Never Not Election Time.
January 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy