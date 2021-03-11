https://www.newsmax.com/politics/taylorgreene-republicans-house-spending/2021/03/11/id/1013516/
About The Author
Related Posts
Communist Professor Calls For The Elimination of the Republican Party and Purging “Nazified” People From Congress, Universities, and “Regular Jobs”
January 21, 2021
NY Times Pushes for DOUBLE Masks!
January 25, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy