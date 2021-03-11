https://pjmedia.com/culture/stacey-lennox/2021/03/11/republicans-have-proposed-over-60-bills-to-protect-women-and-children-from-trans-madness-n1431904

Axios is reporting that the number of bills Republicans have advanced in the first two months of 2021 at the state level to protect women and girls in the wake of the Biden administration’s radical transgender policies exceeded the total of such efforts in 2020. Of course, Axios frames these bills as anti-trans rather than pro-woman and pro-child. While President Biden, or those pulling his strings, felt like taking on this issue by executive proclamation, America is not wholly on board by any stretch of the imagination.

A recent poll from Rasmussen found 54% of Americans oppose letting trans athletes compete with biological women and girls in sports. Only 32% support it, and 14% are undecided. Opposition among women has increased since Rasmussen started surveying the issue in 2019. Polls generally show Americans want trans individuals to be supported, but they also show that support drops when respondents face trade-offs or questions of fairness. Responses also change when language is simplified to remove the politically correct language people are not familiar with.

Some of the current bills seek to confirm religious exemptions for health care providers, restrict single-sex facilities, and confine sports participation to biological sex. Of even greater importance, 20 of these bills prohibit doctors from beginning the transition in children and forbidding these procedures without parental consent.

Recently, Representative Dan Crenshaw interviewed trans activist Scott Newgent. Newgent is vehemently opposed to transitioning children based on his own horrific experience with surgical interventions and complications. Also, he suffers from chronic diseases he attributes to his transition from female to male, and he did not transition until well into adulthood.

Crenshaw asked Newgent about the push towards agreeing with children who decide they are transgender. Crenshaw talked about his own experience wanting an eye surgery for his remaining eye. His doctors just said no because the risks were too high. He wanted to know why discussing risks and alternatives is taboo when caring for those who identify as trans. Newgent compared it to the opioid crisis, referencing a profit motive in pharma.

Newgent then talked about the sharp increase in British children taking hormone blockers. From 2008-2108, gender hormones went from an $800,000 business to a $36 million business. This dramatic increase in prescriptions came despite the fact that there are no long-term studies on the effects of such hormones. Newgent said if those studies happened, the use of hormone blockers in children would stop. He shared that many young adults he knows who started treatment as children have undersized hearts at age 19 and 20, which makes working out and other activities difficult.

At current trends, if applied to North America, Newgent asserts:

We’re talking about a trillion-dollar industry that is protected by the LGBT. It’s protected by a society that has no clue what is going on. It is protected by all these people when they think it’s about politics.

Author Abigail Shrier made a similar claim in an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight. Abortion has fallen to the lowest level since Roe v. Wade, and puberty blockers and hormones are now Planned Parenthood’s second-largest revenue stream, according to Shrier. Carlson read a quote from a former Planned Parenthood employee:

Trans-identifying kids are cash cows, and they are kept on the hook…in terms of follow-up appointments, bloodwork, meetings, etc., whereas abortions are (hopefully) a one-and-done situation.

Shrier also agreed with Newgent that the long-term effects of medications used for transition are mostly unknown because biological women have not taken them for decades. She did say that infertility, uterine atrophy, and cardiac problems have occurred among girls who have taken hormone blockers and testosterone.

One of the emotional arguments for transitioning a child involves telling a parent that these “treatments” improve mental health. Newgent says those studies have been retracted. He recently spoke in Spain after an invitation. The government banned his testimony. Newgent says this happened because he tells the truth:

The truth is this. Medical transition is cosmetic surgery. Cosmetic surgery is not covered by the government. It’s not covered by insurance because it’s aesthetics, right? There are some people that feel more comfortable presenting as the opposite sex. It does not change your sex. I will always be biological male [clarified later this was a misspoken and Newgent meant female]. But there are some people who find comfort in that. Not very many. Let’s look at the transgender people and I know a lot of them. 18 of them regret and regret with great regret. One percent are kind of like me. It’s 50/50. And then you have one person like Buck Angel who it saved his life. It needs to be available for that one person that saves his life, but who are all the other 19 people. If us adults are doing this and have a detrans rate like this, and nobody wants to cover it, it needs to be told. It absolutely needs to be told. These kids are on Reddit. They’re on Tumblr. I’ve been kicked off of Reddit for just saying, you know medical transition doesn’t really help mental illness. I’ve been banned for life.

Newgent talked about how difficult it has been for him to get into the mainstream media. He finally got a piece published in Newsweek, and it is well worth a read. As Representative Crenshaw noted, among Baby Boomers and Gen X, those who say they are transgender is 0.2% of the population. Among millennials, that percentage spikes up to 1.2%, and Gen Z is at 1.8%. These are astonishing increases that defy a genetic or “born that way” explanation. It is high time we examine what the social and cultural reasons might be. As Douglas K. Murray notes in his book The Madness of Crowds:

Every age before this one has performed or permitted acts that to us are morally stupefying. So, unless we have any reason to think we are more reasonable, morally better or wiser than any time in the past, it is reasonable to assume there will be some things we are presently doing – possibly while flushed with moral virtue – that our descendants will whistle through their teeth at and say, “What the hell were they thinking?”

WATCH the full interview with Representative Dan Crenshaw and Scott Newgent

