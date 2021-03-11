http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hn2j1ll23Tw/

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that President Joe Biden “inherited” a mess on the U.S.-Mexico border from former President Donald Trump.

Co-host Meghan McCain asked, “You were a vocal critic of Trump’s immigration policy of separating the children from their families at the border. You called it cruel and inhumane, and quote, ‘So unlike the America we have known.’ It happened under Obama, and kids are still being detained under President Biden, and his Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted they have to get their act together with their border policy. Why haven’t you been as critical of President Biden as you were of President Trump, and for Republicans like me that are confused that this is still going on, and there seems to be a different media narrative, can you bring me some clarity?”

Schumer said, “Let me just say this, Joe Biden inherited a huge mess on immigration, and it’s not going to be cleaned up in a month. He’s only been in office since, you know, January 20th, about six weeks, I guess it is, but he’s different. His view of immigration is not like Donald Trump’s, who was nasty, negative, horrible to immigrants. His view is more like your father’s view and my view, which is compassionate but also at the present time competent.”

He added, “One of the problems with the Trump administration is they had such incompetence. They are rolling up their sleeves and working on this. I think it will get better in the next few months. If it doesn’t, I will go to them and say, you’ve got to do better. I will be public. But I’ve got to give them a little bit of a chance because they inherited a big, big mess created by Donald Trump whose views on immigrants— it just turned me off so. To be so nasty to these people and to separate the children from the parents and not care about it. Whoa.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

