https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/11/sean-davis-new-york-times-tiktok-reporter-taylor-lorenz-stalks-children-on-the-internet-then-complains-about-harassment/

Federalist Co-Founder Sean Davis joined Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Wednesday night for the cable prime-time host’s follow up to The New York Times condemning the anchor for a segment on the paper’s TikTok reporter Taylor Lorenz.

The Times released a statement Wednesday afternoon castigating Carlson for a Tuesday segment that mocked Lorenz for a post on Twitter claiming abject victimhood from online “harassment.” Lorenz, a correspondent obsessed with interviewing kids on TikTok, is the same reporter who blocks Twitter users who complain about her reporting, then complains after ordering $22 avocado toast, and makes up crimes on the internet as she plays online thought police at one of the nation’s largest papers.

“She would say she writes about internet culture and tech, when in reality she’s actually the journalism equivalent of the creeper cruising by the schoolyard asking the kids if they want any free attention in The New York Times. She stalks teenagers on the internet,” Davis said. “And this isn’t my opinion. She says as much, and she even talks about how if she were a dude doing what you were doing, people would think it’s kind of creepy.”

Carlson pointed out Lorenz reached out to the 15-year-old daughter of Trump White House official Kellyanne Conway without seeking permission from the minor’s parents.

Davis added, “she admits that she sometimes finds it difficult to really get what the kids really want to tell her because sometimes the parents get involved.”

“She harasses kids and teenagers and gets them to say things so she can basically mine them for clicks,” Davis said.

Watch Carlson’s full Wednesday monologue below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

