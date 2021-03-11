https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/security-guard-pulls-gun-far-left-protesters-trying-break-chase-bank-portland-video/

About 100 far-left activists took to the streets in Portland on Thursday to protest Line 3, a proposed pipeline expansion from Alberta, Canada to Wisconsin.

Activists in 50 cities across the country, including Portland, have taken to the streets to protest the pipeline.

Down at Chapman Square in Portland, a crowd of about 100 is gathered in front of the Justice Center, ahead of the #stopline3 actions. https://t.co/lODqOdGnsB — 45th parallel absurdist brigade (@45thabsurdist) March 11, 2021

The protesters chanted, “water is life, rivers are sacred” and “no good cops, no good Presidents, give the land back to its original residents!”

Will upload some clips of the speeches later. For now, the crowd is beginning to move to chants of “water is life, rivers are sacred” and “no good cops, no good Presidents, give the land back to its original residents!” pic.twitter.com/goWiAYLSNT — 45th parallel absurdist brigade (@45thabsurdist) March 11, 2021

The protesters have been targeting Chase Bank and calling on them to “defund fossil fuels.”

On Thursday, the crowd roved over to their first location, a Chase Bank, one of the funders of Line 3.

A lone security guard pulled out a pistol as the far-left protesters tried to break into the Chase Bank.

WATCH (language warning):

The protest arrives at its first location, Chase Bank, one of the funders of Line 3. a security guard attempting to prevent entry pulls a gun on the unarmed protesters. pic.twitter.com/yWF7b2s4fz — 45th parallel absurdist brigade (@45thabsurdist) March 11, 2021

The left-wing activists got near the lobby of the bank and pounded on the windows while chanting.

WATCH:

Once inside, the native-led protest drums and sings for a few minutes before announcing a move to the next destination. pic.twitter.com/qqCHtkJd39 — 45th parallel absurdist brigade (@45thabsurdist) March 11, 2021

The crowd continued on foot and harassed other businesses before reaching the Hatfield courthouse.

Uniformed DHS responded to the front of the Hatfield courthouse.

At least one arrest was made Thursday afternoon after law enforcement used pepper balls to push the protesters back.

WATCH:

blue uniformed DHS has responded to the front of the Hatfield courthouse. The crowd had appeared to be dispersing, after some door rattling, immediately before this. pic.twitter.com/Fbor0eIgGE — 45th parallel absurdist brigade (@45thabsurdist) March 11, 2021

