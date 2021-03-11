https://bongino.com/sen-cruz-warns-democrats-will-use-h-r-1-to-steal-and-manipulate-elections

Democrats are calling H.R. 1 the “For the People Act,” but as is the case with most legislation, the friendly title conceals the dirty details.

As our writer Teri Christoph summarized in her coverage, HR1 would: Legalize ballot harvesting, eliminate state voter ID laws, empower the federal government to draw district lines for the states, allow convicted felons to vote the minute they are released from prison, expand mail-in voting, standardize same-day voter registration, force the disclosure of names of all citizens who donate to non-profit organizations, and provide public matching funds for congressional and presidential candidates at a 6:1 ratio.

The bill has passed the house in a 220-210 vote, and it’s fate is unclear in the split senate. Twenty Republican State AGs have sent a letter to congressional leaders arguing that H.R. 1 violates Elections Clause of Article I of the Constitution and the Electors Clause of Article II.

Speaking to Hannity last night, Senator Ted Cruz argued that the bill will be used by Democrats to steal elections.

The Democrats made an incredibly cynical decision. They believe they benefit from voter fraud and they are trying to take this moment in time — which is limited, but they have the White House and both houses of Congress — they are trying to take this moment and lock their control in permanently by changing the rules to manipulate and steal election results. H.R.1 doesn’t protect election integrity, it undermines it. The number one priority of Democrats is keep Democrats in power. That matters more to them than COVID and jobs and kids in school. They want to stay in power. This is all about stopping the voters from voting them out of office. It’s a very dangerous bill. You think about the last two months. Joe Biden made a political decision, and it was probably a good political decision, to be very boring. The last four years, Donald Trump was anything but boring. He drove the news. How many days in the last two months can you remember anything Joe Biden said? He doesn’t do press conferences, he doesn’t say much of anything. He is as boring as paint drying and he’s doing that on purpose. A lot of folks are relieved not to have the drama, but it’s all subterfuge, a mask designed to hide an incredibly radical policy agenda.

Meanwhile, Democrats will simply pretend the bill “strengthens voting rights.”

Matt Palumbo is the author of Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York

Don’t miss The Dan Bongino Show

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

