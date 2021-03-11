https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/03/10/toomey-warns-democrats-will-attempt-to-enact-carbon-tax-theyre-going-to-try/

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) warned congressional Democrats could take a shot at enacting a carbon tax in the name of mitigating so-called anthropogenic climate now that they have majorities in both chambers.

Toomey said the effort would not get past the filibuster rule. However, he predicted Democrats could try the feat through reconciliation.

“They’re going to try, they’re going to try,” he said. “Now, the only way they can do that, as you know, Larry, the Republicans in the Senate are not going to go along with that, but they’ll try to do it through reconciliation, which is a device that allows them to pass legislation with a simple majority vote in the Senate. So, we’re – we have to be prepared for that effort.”

