https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/senator-rand-paul-reintroduces-school-act-gives-parents-school-choice/

As parents across the country struggle with schools that are not fully reopened, Senator Rand Paul is reintroducing his SCHOOL Act.

Parents should have choices and this would give it to them.

Why shouldn’t they be able to send their children to the school that they think will be best for their child?

From Ran Paul’s Senate website:

TRENDING: Retired 30-Yr Navy Chaplain Volunteered To Speak With FBI About Protest At Capitol On Jan 6th… What Happened Next Is Terrifying [VIDEO]

Dr. Rand Paul Reintroduces SCHOOL Act Today, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) reintroduced the Support Children Having Open Opportunities for Learning (SCHOOL) Act to provide parents and students with much-needed flexibility and options regarding K-12 education. U.S. Representative Chip Roy (R-TX-21) introduced companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives. “I’ve led the effort to reopen our schools from the very beginning, and as we continue our push, it’s imperative that we empower parents to make the decision that’s best for their child’s education — without being restricted by the political games our governors and teachers’ unions have been playing with our children’s lives and well-being,” said Dr. Paul. “I have a bill to do exactly that – my SCHOOL Act would give parents and students a choice in education, and the tools to succeed no matter where they are learning.” “Nearly one year after Americans were told we should take “two weeks to slow the spread,” too many children are still barred from attending school in person, while billions of dollars have been allocated to the very local authorities keeping schools closed. No more funding should be allocated to these local tyrants at the expense of our children’s futures. Parents should be in control of their child’s education, period, not politicians or union bosses. I’m proud to reintroduce The SCHOOL Act with Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) which allows federal funds for K-12 education to follow the eligible child, regardless of whether the child is in public school, private school, or homeschool,” said Rep. Roy.

This would be great for parents and kids.

BREAKING: Sen. Rand Paul introduced a bill to fund students instead of systems. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) March 11, 2021

Families would be able to take their children’s federal education dollars to the education provider of their choosing • Private school

• Tutoring

• Instructional materials

• Technological educational materials

• Extracurricular activities

• Special needs therapies — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) March 11, 2021

.@RandPaul: “It’s imperative that we empower parents to make the decision that’s best for their child’s education — without being restricted by the political games our governors and teachers’ unions have been playing with our children’s lives and well-being” — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) March 11, 2021

Republicans should support this.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

