https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/11/senior-defense-officials-respond-to-tucker-carlsons-comments-on-women-in-the-military/

It’s not just Taylor Lorenz.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is also under fire for comments he made earlier in the week on women in the military after he said President Biden wants our military to become more feminine. Here’s a clip from Media Matters going around:

Tucker Carlson accuses Joe Biden of trying to feminize the military, argues China is ramping up it’s military masculinity. pic.twitter.com/8lDKEPyws6 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 10, 2021

Now a number of Defense officials are calling out Carlson for the comments.

MGySgt Scott Stalker, the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the US Space Command, called cable news “drama TV” and added, “I’ll remind everyone that his opinion, which he has a right to, is based off of actually zero days of service in the armed forces”:

Drama TV – my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/acix7CFLO9 — U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 11, 2021

Major General Patrick Donahoe said Carlson “couldn’t be more wrong”:

This is me, yesterday, conducting a re-enlistment for one of the tens of thousands of women who serve in our Army. Just a reminder that @TuckerCarlson couldnt be more wrong. https://t.co/M1MHe5zHrf — Patrick Donahoe (@PatDonahoeArmy) March 11, 2021

Gen. Paul Funk also called tweeted the women serving “are beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication”:

I agree Pat . Thousands of women serve honorably every day around the globe. They are beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication. We are fortunate they serve with us. https://t.co/R4dycOXknl — GEN Paul E. Funk II (@PaulFunk2) March 11, 2021

Sergeant Major of the Army Michale Grinston went further, tweeting women “will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on” and said Carlson’s “words are divisive, don’t reflect our values”:

Women lead our most lethal units with character. They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on. @TuckerCarlson’s words are divisive, don’t reflect our values. We have THE MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world. https://t.co/WeqWk6IWDq — SMA Michael Grinston (@16thSMA) March 11, 2021

Pentagon spox Jonh Kirby addressed the issue this morning as well:

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby lays into Tucker Carlson from DoD podium: “What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military, and maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove – that’s on them.” — Paul McLeary (@paulmcleary) March 11, 2021

But he stopped short of asking Carlson to apologize:

@PentagonPresSec won’t call on @TuckerCarlson to apologize for mocking US servicewomen, but ends press conference saying host “demeaned the entire US military.” — Paul McLeary (@paulmcleary) March 11, 2021

We suspect Carlson will address this tonight. Tune in!

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

