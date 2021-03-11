https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/11/senior-defense-officials-respond-to-tucker-carlsons-comments-on-women-in-the-military/

It’s not just Taylor Lorenz.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is also under fire for comments he made earlier in the week on women in the military after he said President Biden wants our military to become more feminine. Here’s a clip from Media Matters going around:

Now a number of Defense officials are calling out Carlson for the comments.

MGySgt Scott Stalker, the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the US Space Command, called cable news “drama TV” and added, “I’ll remind everyone that his opinion, which he has a right to, is based off of actually zero days of service in the armed forces”:

Major General Patrick Donahoe said Carlson “couldn’t be more wrong”:

Gen. Paul Funk also called tweeted the women serving “are beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication”:

Sergeant Major of the Army Michale Grinston went further, tweeting women “will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on” and said Carlson’s “words are divisive, don’t reflect our values”:

Pentagon spox Jonh Kirby addressed the issue this morning as well:

But he stopped short of asking Carlson to apologize:

We suspect Carlson will address this tonight. Tune in!

