We just reported on the (mis)handling Biden’s Border Crisis by his press secretary, Jen Psaky. She cannot come up with solid answers for immigration questions because she knows her administration’s policies are directly responsible for the Crisis at our border that the Biden administration refuses to say exists.

Now, new video footage claims to show a massive caravan of immigrants freely crossing from Mexico into America. Do you think these people will be tested for the Wuhan CCP Virus? Do you think they will be vetted at all for criminal history or ability to support themselves without government assistance? Do you think they are well versed and studied in our constitutional republic or common law system so they can properly assimilate into our culture? Or, will they instead demand that we assimilate their politics and culture that they are running from into ours?

Video taken in SE Texas this morning. Huge line of people waiting for smugglers to ferry them across the Rio Grande into the US. Video courtesy of Tripwires and Triggers. #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/KtONTzfP85 — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) March 11, 2021

“Video taken in SE Texas this morning. Huge line of people waiting for smugglers to ferry them across the Rio Grande into the US. Video courtesy of Tripwires and Triggers. #BorderCrisis”

Is this a crisis? Would anyone form such a caravan to get into Mexico? If not, why?

