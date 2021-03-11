https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/11/sidney-powell-provides-updates-on-judicial-challenges-constitutional-crisis/

Attorney Sidney Powell continues working with her team to coordinate legal challenges while providing evidence of corrupt election systems and processes. In this interview with Pete Santilli, Powell discusses the current state of her efforts and the groups she is working with in state legislative offices.

The future of voting against the UniParty begins with first securing the processes of elections: paper ballots, limited election days, limited and controlled absentee ballots, no computer systems for electronic manipulation, voter ID requirements, and one citizen – one vote.

Visit DefendingTheRepublic.Org Here

