Good news poor people, Rep. Pramila Jayapal thinks she’s saving you all with that cute little $1400 stimulus check.

She wants to keep growing the government … which is like the opposite of what really grows an economy and ends poverty but we digress.

The American Rescue Plan will lower our poverty rate by over a THIRD, including a: ⬇️ 42% drop in poverty for Black people

⬇️ 39% drop for Latinx people With bold policies like this, we can transform the lives of millions of people across the country. Let’s keep it going. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) March 11, 2021

A $1400 check drops poverty for Black and ‘Latinx’ people?

What?

And WTF is Latinx? Seriously.

War on Poverty stats when passed claimed same. Pure fantasy when history assesses this boondoggle. #Frauds #DemFail #BidenFail — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) March 11, 2021

Their War on Poverty has been going swimmingly.

All it helps are the pockets of the unions that donate to the demonrats and this doesn’t help the people that the demonrats claim to help. $1400 is a slap in the face. — RM1EVOthe3rd (@Rm1EvoThe3rd) March 11, 2021

True story.

$1400 isn’t pulling anyone out of poverty you liar.

The rest of the money is just gifts to your special interest friends. https://t.co/eLp4GIasa2 — m/ -=EdVT=- m/ (@CargoL1fe) March 11, 2021

$1400 wouldn’t pull anyone out of poverty.

don’t pat that back too hard there maam a job changes the poverty rate not a hand out https://t.co/i6zdQdcxMn — tim borgen (@borgen_tim) March 11, 2021

Trump had the lowest unemployment rates among black people and Hispanic people in years. They didn’t rely on the government to help them. You want them on your tit for votes. You’re pathetic. https://t.co/r4GngCZGk9 — J J 🇺🇸 (@LostSoul_76) March 11, 2021

But Democrats are SAVING US ALL.

Wouldn’t count on that happening anytime soon, Homer.

GP Now do black and Hispanic unemployment under Trump and also relative incomes. https://t.co/vMKV3zIzpr — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 11, 2021

GP No, it won’t. As incomes increase because you’ve dumped made-up fiat currency into people’s bank accounts, the poverty rate will rise along with it. And if you accurately included transfer payments by govt to “the poor,” the poverty rate would be lower without the relief. https://t.co/vMKV3zIzpr — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 11, 2021

Inflation?

More taxes?

It’s the Democrat way.

