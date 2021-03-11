https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/11/slap-in-the-face-rep-pramila-jayapal-patting-herself-on-the-back-for-cutting-poverty-for-minorities-with-1400-checks-is-damn-insulting/

Good news poor people, Rep. Pramila Jayapal thinks she’s saving you all with that cute little $1400 stimulus check.

She wants to keep growing the government … which is like the opposite of what really grows an economy and ends poverty but we digress.

A $1400 check drops poverty for Black and ‘Latinx’ people?

What?

And WTF is Latinx? Seriously.

Their War on Poverty has been going swimmingly.

True story.

$1400 wouldn’t pull anyone out of poverty.

But Democrats are SAVING US ALL.

Wouldn’t count on that happening anytime soon, Homer.

Inflation?

More taxes?

It’s the Democrat way.

