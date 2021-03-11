https://www.dailywire.com/news/snopes-offers-bizarre-biden-cover-in-fact-check-on-potus-forgetting-defense-secretarys-name

WATCH:

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

Data from a Rasmussen poll released Tuesday shows that Americans are concerned about Biden’s lack of transparency, avoiding a solo press conference since taking office.

“More than six weeks since his inauguration, President Biden still hasn’t held his first White House press conference, and half of voters are worried about his ability to do the job,” Rasmussen Reports found.

The survey found that 52% of Americans were concerned about Biden’s lack of access to the press, with 37% percent identifying as “very concerned”:

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of Likely U.S. Voters say they are concerned that Biden has not held a press conference, including 37% who are Very Concerned. Twenty-four percent (24%) say they’re Not Very Concerned and 22% are Not At All Concerned.

Notably, Biden’s lack of transparency has even been highlighted by left-wing politicos, like CNN’s media critic Brian Stelter.

“There are many ways to measure an American president’s accessibility. One way is by counting press conferences. Right now, by that count, President Biden looks invisible,” he wrote in his newsletter.

“In my view, reporters are right to be pushing for more Q&A access, and they shouldn’t let up the pressure,” added Stelter. “Biden should use the press conference setting to tell the public about what he’s doing…”

Related: POLL: Americans ‘Worried’ About Biden’s ‘Ability To Do The Job’

Related: White House Stream Cuts After Biden Asks To Take Questions, Video Goes Viral

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

