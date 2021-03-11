https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/11/stacey-dash-gets-blacktwitter-trending-after-quitting-politics-and-apologizing-for-past-comments/

(Former?) Twitchy regular Stacey Dash and #BlackTwitter were trending this morning after the (former?) conservative actor apologized for past statements she made as she sought to distance herself from her support of Donald Trump during an interview with the Daily Mail:

‘That’s not who I am anymore!’ Former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash apologizes and QUITS politics https://t.co/gNSg647Ulz — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 10, 2021

She said she’s done with politics and wants to focus on acting:

“Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don’t belong in. But he’s not the president …” she said. “I think the Capitol riots were appalling. When that happened I was like ‘OK, I’m done. I’m truly done.’ https://t.co/CpcRrG4Hrx — KPRS – Hot 103 Jamz (@Hot103Jamz) March 11, 2021

“I made a lot of mistakes,” she said. WATCH:

Breaking! Stacey Dash is apologizing. Maybe Omarosa can give her tips on where to go on the apology tour. They always wanna come back home, dont they? This part, “I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. I made alot of mistakes cuz of that anger.” 😐 https://t.co/qCBgD67J9F pic.twitter.com/XFa4aKFpOu — Clay ‘Didn’t Hold My Vote Hostage’ Cane (@claycane) March 11, 2021

And here’s a summary from the Daily Mail:

Actress turned political pundit Stacey Dash is apologizing for offensive comments she made while working as a Fox News conservative commentator

Dash, an ardent Trump support, has turned on the former president and called out the Capitol riots as ‘appalling and stupid’ in an interview with DailyMailTV

She drew intense criticism for backing Trump’s statement after the 2017 Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally in Virginia

‘I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was,’ she said

‘There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them,’ she added

Her views proved too far-out even for Fox news, who fired her in 2016 after she claimed Barack Obama ‘didn’t give a s**t’ about terrorism’

She says she wants to continue acting, despite being blacklisted by Hollywood

‘That’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion, empathy,’ she said

Let’s just say that #BlackTwitter is not on board with the new Stacey:

I woke up to #BlackTwitter dragging Stacey Dash, and I just know today is going to be a good day. — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) March 11, 2021

Black Twitter when Stacey Dash tried to get into the cookout with those ashy knuckles: pic.twitter.com/HUmSiQp0oF — Chris Uno Cero (@ceroto60) March 11, 2021

The Butter biscuit chasing, 🛌🏿🔧 route didn’t pan out, now she is trying to get back into good graces with Black society.. Are yall gonna welcome her back? Stacey Dash Apologizes for Controversial Political Takes: ‘That’s Not Who Stacey Is Now’ https://t.co/oYxjT9PeIR — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) March 11, 2021

Stacey Dash Looking At What She Said Before https://t.co/BHxjL1DA9V pic.twitter.com/24MlgCQsa3 — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) March 11, 2021

The same Stacey Dash who said BET should be shutdown, Black History Month ended because there isn’t a “White History Month”? https://t.co/uB7Sj3ulJ0 pic.twitter.com/CjVv4SPT0I — Jamal Yaseem Igle (@JAMALIGLE) March 11, 2021

So, who’s next?

Next up, cue Mark Meadows’ Stacey Dash apology. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 11, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

