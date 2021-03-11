https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/11/stacey-dash-gets-blacktwitter-trending-after-quitting-politics-and-apologizing-for-past-comments/

(Former?) Twitchy regular Stacey Dash and #BlackTwitter were trending this morning after the (former?) conservative actor apologized for past statements she made as she sought to distance herself from her support of Donald Trump during an interview with the Daily Mail:

She said she’s done with politics and wants to focus on acting:

“I made a lot of mistakes,” she said. WATCH:

And here’s a summary from the Daily Mail:

  • Actress turned political pundit Stacey Dash is apologizing for offensive comments she made while working as a Fox News conservative commentator 
  • Dash, an ardent Trump support, has turned on the former president and called out the Capitol riots as ‘appalling and stupid’ in an interview with DailyMailTV
  • She drew intense criticism for backing Trump’s statement after the 2017 Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally in Virginia 
  • ‘I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was,’ she said
  • ‘There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them,’ she added
  • Her views proved too far-out even for Fox news, who fired her in 2016 after she claimed Barack Obama ‘didn’t give a s**t’ about terrorism’
  • She says she wants to continue acting, despite being blacklisted by Hollywood 
  • ‘That’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion, empathy,’ she said

Let’s just say that #BlackTwitter is not on board with the new Stacey:

So, who’s next?

***

