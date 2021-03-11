https://thehill.com/policy/finance/542783-stimulus-check-calculator-if-you-qualify-for-third-payment-how-much-will-you

As President BidenJoe BidenManchin cements key-vote status in 50-50 Senate The Memo: How the COVID year upended politics Post-pandemic plans for lawmakers: Chuck E. Cheese, visiting friends, hugging grandkids MORE signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill into law on Thursday, millions of Americans became eligible for direct payments of $1,400.

However, this third round of stimulus payments has some changes to eligibility requirements.

Individuals with income of up to $75,000 and married couples with income of up to $150,000 are eligible for the full payment amounts, much like the first two rounds of payments.

Some households that were eligible for partial payments in prior rounds won’t be eligible this time.

Individuals with income between $75,000 and $80,000 and married couples with income between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive partial payments.

Those who have income above $80,000 and married couples with income above $160,000 will not be eligible for any funds.

Other changes include adult dependents — such as college students, disabled adults and elderly relatives — now being eligible for payments. Previously, only dependents under 17 were eligible.

Use this calculator to determine if you are eligible for this latest round of payments and how much you can expect to receive:

For more information about the stimulus payments, including when people should expect to receive them, click here.

