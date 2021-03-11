https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/11/taylor-lorenz-gets-a-big-show-of-solidarity-from-another-professional-journo-troll-whos-had-the-roof-ripped-off-her-life/

We have now officially reached Day Three of the Taylor Lorenz Pity Party Super-Duper Extravaganza, and it’s still the hottest ticket in town!

Seriously, all the stunningly brave firefighters want in on the action.

For those who haven’t gone through it, it is extremely destabilizing to have major conservative media attack you by name — you get a flood of deranged threats. What @TaylorLorenz is dealing with is not only unacceptable, it’s dangerous. Fox News should be ashamed, were it capable — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) March 11, 2021

Fox News should be ashamed of using Taylor Lorenz’s New York Times headshot in a segment calling out Taylor Lorenz for using her considerable platform to kick off online bullying and harassment campaigns! Don’t they know it’s destroyed her life???

If we’re to not criticize someone on the basis that they may receive mean tweets or threats, then we can’t criticize anyone – at all. I get nasty comments and threats almost weekly. You really want to go there, Wesley? https://t.co/zfZlkIo4PD — Sister Toldjah Le Pew 😁 (@sistertoldjah) March 11, 2021

We told you cancel culture was a bad idea. We warned you that it would backfire. You get no sympathy for getting burned by the fire you started. https://t.co/A9MZ8JShXd — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 11, 2021

Wesley Lowery gets no sympathy.

You know who else gets no sympathy? Like, actually gets *negative* sympathy?

Remember a gal named Talia Lavin?

It feels like the roof being ripped off your life. Just people reveling in open, gleeful misogyny and/or bigotry, feeling they have permission from their idols. A flood of acid that etches your bones. Solidarity with @TaylorLorenz and all the women and BIPOC who face this daily. https://t.co/oZ2hK2lu9Z — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) March 11, 2021

We have no doubt that Talia Lavin stands in solidarity with Taylor Lorenz. Because, like Taylor Lorenz, Talia Lavin is a flaming garbage person.

Would you say that it feels better or worse than a journalist falsely accusing you of being a Nazi? — 🦖 pragmatometer ㋬ (@pragmatometer) March 11, 2021

Didn’t you accuse a guy of having an Iron Cross tattoo, encouraging the dogs to go after him, when he had no such tattoo? You must remember. You lost your job over it. — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) March 11, 2021

Yes. Yes she did:

Talia Lavin. Of all f*cking people.

You might want to sit this one out — dr string7 (@string710) March 11, 2021

In multiple seats.

You tried to get a disabled vet cancelled over a tattoo you mistook for a Nazi symbol. Take several seats please. — John Fanizzi (@fanizzi__) March 11, 2021

Please, Talia.

How do you think the disabled veteran you slandered as a Nazi felt? — James Pedersen (@jamesinho4) March 11, 2021

You: Accuses someone of having a Nazi Tattoo to form an outrage mob. Also you: “How dare people call me out on my actions, can’t you see I’m the victim here!” https://t.co/70a36GOzxW — Serana Verina Gulag Inmate #4859 (@UsagikoNat) March 11, 2021

You called a vet a Nazi because you’re both biased and terrible at your job. And you’re going to act like the wronged party? pic.twitter.com/FAsV3kOQtk — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 11, 2021

Maybe don’t falsely accuse disabled veterans of being Nazis and you won’t get treated like you deserve. — Brent Jackson (@Atlknox87) March 11, 2021

But you are a bad person and you deserve it, if you don’t want to be treated like a bad person, stop being a bad person. — 2Stock Shakur (@WhiteCapLimited) March 11, 2021

