The fallout from new Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Alexi McCammond’s decade-old tweets continues for the magazine, with beauty brand Ulta Beauty pulling its advertisements.

The Daily Beast reported that the cosmetics and skincare retailer provided a statement to the outlet explaining that it was pulling its current ad campaign, worth a reported seven figures, after decade-old tweets from McCammond were discovered, in which she made several disparaging comments about Asians.

The Daily Wire previously reported:

McCammond’s tweets were made in 2011, while she was still in college. Her first tweet read, “outdone by Asian #whatsnew.” Another tweet read, “now Googling how to not wake up with swollen, Asian eyes…” A third tweet read, “give me a 2/10 on my chem problem, cross out all of my work and don’t explain what I did wrong..thanks a lot stupid Asian T.A. you’re great.”

McCammond had previously deleted the tweets and apologized, though the apology has been deemed by critics to be insufficient.

“Today I was reminded of some past insensitive tweets, and I am deeply sorry to anyone I offended. I have since deleted those tweets as they do not reflect my views or who I am today,” McCammond said back in November 2019, when the tweets were originally discovered. At the time, McCammond was working for Axios, and later made headlines for dating a member of the Biden administration.

On Wednesday, the Beast published the statement from an Ulta company spokesperson.

“Diversity and inclusion are core values at Ulta Beauty—and always have been,” the spokesperson said. “Our current spend with Teen Vogue is paused as we work with Condé Nast to evaluate the situation and determine next steps regarding our partnership.”

Ulta appears to be the only advertiser that has decided to pull ads from the magazine, but it is the latest in the uproar surrounding McCammond’s old tweets. As The Daily Wire reported earlier this week, more than 20 Teen Vogue staffers wrote a letter to management denouncing McCammond. The magazine’s senior political editor, Allegra Kirkland, posted the letter to Twitter.

“As more than 20 members of the staff of Teen Vogue, we’ve built our outlet’s reputation as a voice for justice and change — we take immense pride in our work and in creating an inclusive environment,” the letter said. “That’s why we have written a letter to management at Condé Nast about the recent hire of Alexi McCammond as our new editor-in-chief in light of her past racist and homophobic tweets. We’ve heard the concerns of our readers, and we stand with you.”

“In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the on-going struggles of the LGBTQ community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject those sentiments. We are hopeful that an internal conversation will prove fruitful in maintaining the integrity granted to us by our audience,” it continued.

