https://disrn.com/news/texas-rangers-announce-100-capacity-for-games-beginning-opening-day/

Last Updated Mar 11th, 2021 at 2:49 pm

The Texas Rangers baseball team announced Wednesday that there will be no capacity restrictions for fans this season. Though most Major League Baseball franchises are planning to welcome back crowds in limited numbers, the Rangers are the first to announce a willingness to host the full 40,000 spectators that could fit into Globe Life Field.

“The Rangers are encouraged that the Governor’s Office has given clearance for us to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season,” the Rangers’ president of business operations and chief operating officer, Neil Leibman, said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mask mandate over a week ago as well as the vast majority of all other COVID-19 restrictions the government has put in place throughout the last year.

The Rangers have said they will require face coverings for fans, but will allow for their removal during periods of “active eating and drinking.”

