It turns out that elections have consequences. More specifically, the loss of the White house and the Senate to the increasingly radical Democratic Party has consequences.

Just six weeks into Joe Biden’s first term, with Democrats essentially controlling the executive and legislative branches, multiple pieces of extreme legislation have been proposed and, in some cases, passed.

Here are three dangerous pieces of legislation the Democrats have already pushed forward since the November elections.

American Rescue Plan Act

As reported by the Daily Wire, “President Joe Biden officially signed the American Rescue Plan into law on [March 11], marking the official enactment of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and his first major legislative initiative one day ahead of schedule.”

“President Biden says it’s a coronavirus bill and my response is, ‘Right, you know, and the stripper really likes you,’” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said while speaking with Fox News. “I said the other day that calling this a coronavirus bill is like calling Harvey Weinstein a feminist. It’s just chock-full of spending porn. There are parts of it I like. I like trying to help people who are unemployed, and I like trying to help our small business people, especially our restaurants.”

“But I don’t understand why we have to give bucket-loads of money to prisoners. Why do they need help?” he added. “I don’t understand why we have to give money to people who are in our country illegally. I don’t understand why we have to give money to states whose revenues have gone up. I don’t understand why we have to give $130 billion to schools that refuse to open. I don’t know why we have to pay reparations — this bill has a reparations provision — and if you add up all the coronavirus spending, and then all the spending porn, there’s no comparison.”

For the People Act

As reported by the Daily Wire, “Earlier this week, House Democrats were joined by five Republicans as they voted 225-206 in favor of the ‘Protecting the Right to Organize Act.’”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce published a post in July 2019 titled “The Dangerous Ideas Behind the Pro Act,” which began “Labor unions are promoting a bill that would radically rewrite labor law in the United States. The proposal, called the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act (H.R. 842), is a litany of almost every failed idea from the past 30 years of labor policy. The PRO Act would undermine worker rights, drag employers into unrelated labor disputes, disrupt the economy, and force individual Americans to pay union dues regardless of their wishes.”

In this post, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce argued that the PRO Act would “Undermine secret ballot elections — forcing workers to make their choice about unionizing in public and exposing them to threats and coercion from union agents,” “Eliminate all state Right-to-Work laws, which protect workers in more than half the country against being fired if they decline to pay union dues,” and “Take away the ability of employers to keep their workplaces open during strikes.”

In addition, the National Retail Federation described the PRO Act as “the worst bill in Congress,” and that it is “a compilation of dozens of extreme labor policy proposals from the past several years lumped into one disastrous bill.”

Equality Act

In late February, “the House of Representatives voted to pass the Equality Act, a bill which aims to “prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation, and for other purposes.”

The legislation passed in the House by 224 votes to 206, with three Republicans (Reps. John Katko (R-NY), Tom Reed (R-NY) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)) joining the Democrats in favor.

“What makes this introduction different to previous instances is that it follows the Bostock v. Clayton County Supreme Court Decision which ruled that ‘the protections guaranteed by the 1964 Civil Rights Act on the basis of sex also extend to discrimination against lesbian, gay, and transgender Americans,’” the Daily Wire wrote.

“Therefore, this act would ‘explicitly enshrine those nondiscrimination protections into law for sexual orientation and gender identity,’ rather than providing these protections under the category of ‘sex.’ The Equality Act would expand protection against discrimination provided by the Civil Rights Act (such as employment and housing) to also cover federally funded programs and ‘public accommodations,’ which includes retail stores, online retailers, stadiums, and transportation service providers. As an example, this would mean that businesses targeted in discrimination suits for refusing certain services based on religious objections would be impacted by the Equality Act, such as florists or bakeries. The Equality Act would also supersede the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), passed in 1993 which ‘set a higher bar for the government to defend laws if people argued those laws infringed upon religious freedom.’”

***

These three acts, the first of which has been signed into law with the latter two passing the Democratic House of Representatives, clearly indicate the Left’s ideological intentions.

The COVID-19 “relief” bill is jam-packed with bail-out money for failed Democratic states and other irrelevant schemes — “including a $1 billion grant designed to combat historic and systemic racism in agriculture.”

The “For the People Act” would hand Big Labor unprecedented power while simultaneously weakening the individual freedom of workers, specifically those who oppose unions or prefer to remain as independent contractors or “gig workers.”

Finally, the “Equality Act” embraces every element of intersectionality and identity politics now worshiped by the radical Left, and aims to destroy the foundational religious freedoms on which the United States is built in favor of pandering to the vocal “woke” crowd who demand ever more from their elected officials.

These three examples alone prove that the Democrats are not wasting any time. Unless Republicans act soon, fiscal irresponsibility or racial politics could be the least of our worries.

