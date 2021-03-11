https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/11/they-want-this-ex-ice-director-tom-homan-pulls-back-curtain-on-biden-admins-designed-border-crisis/

Yesterday the Washington Post reported that there’s a record number of migrants being held at the border and the problem just keeps getting worse. We used the term “problem,” but according to former ICE acting director Tom Homan, what’s happening is by design, and he explained why in this video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott:

Well, there it is!

And Biden/Harris haven’t even been in office two full months yet. Just imagine what’s in store.

