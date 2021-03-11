https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/11/tick-tock-gov-newsom-recall-effort-hits-an-important-milestone-well-ahead-of-the-deadline/

And “there it is”. . .

The recall effort for Gov. Gavin Newsom in California has now reportedly surpassed 2 million signatures:

They only need 1.5 million signatures but they’re worried about challenges:

According to reports, a third-party vendor has already verified over 1.8 million signatures:

TICK-TOCK, governor:

Gov. Newsom has attempted to avoid talking about it, but that’s about to change:

Now, can the GOP in California actually take advantage of this?

All eye on Ric Grenell:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...