Judicial Watch is your watchdog in Washington – Hillary Clinton knows who we are, and President Trump knows who we are. I’m not sure what Joe Biden knows, but millions of patriots across the nation know and support our heavy lifting to expose and stop government corruption.

Judicial Watch is famous for using the Freedom of Information Act to figure out what the government is up to. No one has done more to uncover government corruption — from Benghazi to Clinton emails to Obamagate to the Biden family racketeering scandal.

The rule of law protects the high and low. But the corrupt Deep State and its partisan allies subvert the rule of law. They aimed high by targeting President Trump with illicit spying and contemptible abuses of his civil rights.

President Trump is a crime victim.

Who was behind the worst corruption scandal in American history? Obama, Biden, Comey, Brennan … you know the rest.

