Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Wednesday night saying that if his administration did not act in an expeditious manner during the CCP virus crisis, the United States would not have the vaccine yet.

“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all,” he said in an emailed statement, which is now the former president’s preferred form of communication after his Twitter account was suspended two months ago.

“I hope everyone remembers!” Trump added.

The former president’s remarks come as President Joe Biden is slated to give his first primetime address to the public. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said he will mark the one-year anniversary of lockdowns due to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

CCP virus vaccines and their mass distribution became a priority for the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed,” which was headed by former Vice President Mike Pence, which was launched in May 2020.

Biden on Wednesday night announced the federal government will purchase 100 million Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccines, coming after hundreds of millions of Pfizer and Moderna shots were bought.

“There is light at the end of this dark tunnel of this past year, but we cannot let our guard down now or assume victory is inevitable. Together we’re going to get through this pandemic and usher in a healthier and more hopeful future,” he said, adding: “We need maximum flexibility. There’s always a chance we’ll encounter unexpected challenges.”

Biden said the United States may ultimately assist other countries with vaccine distribution if there are more than needed.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released initial guidance for how vaccinated people can resume some normal activities. On Wednesday, Congress approved the president’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” which would distribute $1,400 stimulus checks to qualified individuals, extra unemployment insurance benefits, and a bailout of state and local governments.

Also on Wednesday, Trump urged former NFL running back and conservative commentator Herschel Walker to run for the Georgia Senate in 2022.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a news release. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

