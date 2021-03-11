https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-responds-to-new-york-times-accusing-him-of-harassment-for-a-segment-criticizing-taylor-lorenz

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night responded to a New York Times statement which accused the host of a “calculated and cruel” attack on one of its journalists during a segment on Tuesday night’s show.

In the Tuesday night segment, Carlson had criticized Taylor Lorenz, the disgraced New York Times journalist, after her International Women’s Day stake at victimhood, when she claimed to be the victim of an online harassment campaign, describing the criticism as having “destroyed her life.”

Tucker began Tuesday nights segment by blasting the Times for defending the journalist, a move that rarely happens unless they are involved in a life-altering event.

“Newspapers generally try to keep themselves out of the news. They don’t weigh in to defend their own reporters. Unless something very serious has happened,” said Tucker Carlson sparing no time to hold back thoughts.

“You see it when a correspondent is being detained by soldiers at the Tibetan border, for instance, or when someone’s been kidnapped by ISIS in Syria,” said Carlson. “But you generally don’t see it in response to criticism from a cable news show.”

“Today, the New York Times made an exception to that rule and jumped ferociously to the defense of its social media reporter, Taylor Lorenz.”

Carlson said that Tuesday night’s segment was “about how the most privileged our society now consider themselves oppressed and Taylor Lorenz is certainly a shining example of that principle. A New York Times reporter from Greenwich telling you what a victim she is.”

“According to Taylor Lorenz, saying mean things about her on Twitter is ‘quote’ harassment. Disagreeing with her on the internet at all, is harassment. Failing to affirm her as she self-actualizes and attempts to realize her hopes and dreams in this world, is ‘quote’ harassment and so on,” said the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight. “There’s a lot of real harassment out there. This is not it.”

“You can see why we included Lorenz in a script about the most privileged in our society, pretending to be the most oppressed in our society. We were embarrassed for Taylor Lorenz,” added Tucker. “She spends her entire life on the internet. So of course, after a while you become a deeply unhappy narcissist. That’s what the internet does to people.”

The New York Times sparked faux outrage over the segment and accused Carlson of “attacking a journalist” where he “unleashed a wave of harassment and vitriol.”

Our response to Tuesday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” broadcast. pic.twitter.com/LkvaLjcRl5 — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) March 10, 2021

“In a now familiar move, Tucker Carlson opened his show last night by attacking a journalist,” the Times said in a statement released Wednesday evening.

“It was a calculated and cruel tactic, which he often deploys to unleash a wave of harassment and vitriol at his intended target. Taylor Lorenz is a talented New York Times journalist doing timely and essential reporting. Journalists should be able to do their jobs without facing harassment,” the Times continued.

Holding nothing back, Carlson responded to the New York Times statement defending his criticism. “It’s a pretty good scam the New York Times has going. They get to hurt you at will but you’re not allowed to notice,” said Carlson. “Notice what they are doing and you are calculated and cruel.”

Carlson slammed the Times for their hypocrisy after they sent a reporter to his house last summer to intimidate him. “We know this because we experienced this summer. The Times tried to send a reporter to my house just to make absolutely certain that everyone knows where my kids live.”

“Journalists try to make their living trying to destroy your life but if you say a single word about it, you’re a criminal, a moral monster,” added Tucker during Wednesday night’s fiery segment.