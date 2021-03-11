https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/10/tucker-carlson-responds-to-new-york-times-journalist-claiming-harassment/

Modern journalism is a complete mess of Moonbats with tender sensibilities expressing their rage against those who they disagree with. However, if you dare to defend yourself or confront their ideological nonsense, you are “attacking” them and inciting “harassment” against them. Essentially modern journalists are tender snowflakes who demand to be respected as they use their position as a weapon against those they disagree with.

After Tucker Carlson called out one of the New York Times reporters, the Times -yet again- claimed their journalist was being harassed. It is a ridiculous circle of meaningless self-indulgent nonsense, as Tucker Carlson rightly noted earlier tonight. WATCH:

These journalists really are a pathetic batch of moonbats.

