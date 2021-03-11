https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/tucker-carlson-rips-joe-bidens-speech-dare-tell-us-can-spend-fourth-july-video/

Joe Biden delivered his very first address as US President on the anniversary of the COVID lockdowns.

Virtually no one tuned in to the White House’s YouTube channel to watch dementia Joe speak gibberish for 20 minutes.

Joe Biden’s doom and gloom speech was not inspiring at all. He lied about Trump and threatened Americans with indefinite lockdowns if we don’t wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Biden actually believes he has the authority to tell Americans who we can spend the Fourth of July with.

“If we do our part… by July 4, there’s a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day… Small groups will be able to get together,” said Biden.

But then Biden threatened to take it all away if “we don’t stay vigilant.”

“If we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track,” Biden said.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson went off on Joe Biden.

“How dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with,” Tucker said.

