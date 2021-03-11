https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/turkey-storms-destroys-dentists-office/

(FOX NEWS) – No one loves going to the dentist, but this is a bit of an overreaction.

A turkey reportedly made a bit of a mess at a dentist’s office in California. Apparently, the animal was known to hang out near the building, although the workers at the office weren’t prepared for it to come inside.

One of the managers of the dental office in Fair Oaks, Calif., says that she was having a normal day when, out of nowhere, the bird crashed through the windows of the office, the New York Post reports. Apparently, the bird entered with so much force that the woman thought the bird had been thrown into the building.

