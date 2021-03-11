https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/11/tweeting-from-florida-geraldo-rivera-says-he-is-pondering-a-run-for-the-u-s-senate-in-ohio-and-he-wants-trump-to-apologize-for-jan-6/

Geraldo Rivera says he’s “pondering” a run for the U.S. Senate in Ohio:

Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021

Which he tweeted to everyone from “Siesta Key, FL”:

“3:07 PM · Mar 10, 2021 from Siesta Key, FL” — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) March 10, 2021

If Ohio doesn’t work out, maybe he can primary Marco Rubio, too?

Amazing that this tweet is geotagged “Siesta Key, FL.” https://t.co/vGvd23B0z1 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 10, 2021

He does have a home in Cleveland so it’s not an insane possibility:

Geraldo lives in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights and broadcasts a radio show in Northeast Ohio. Add him — presuming this isn’t a joke? — to a list of roughly a dozen candidates pondering this race. https://t.co/QJRcMMsvtN — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) March 10, 2021

But Geraldo is 77 years old and will be 79 on election day in 2022:

Geraldo is actually 12 years older than Portman https://t.co/cMGDpp4roj — Gabe Rubin (@Rubinations) March 10, 2021

But how would YOU have voted, Geraldo?

Doesn’t fact Democrats were able to pass one of the largest spending bills in the history of the Republic with zero GOP support make you queasy? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021

It appears he wants to run as some sort of GOP unity candidate:

And on immigration, he’s in favor of Trump approach but minus Stephen Miller:

Clear #DonaldJTrump had a far better vision of the border reality than @POTUS @JoeBiden

All Trump plan needs is kindness, compassion &

no @StephenMiller — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021

“From the Great River to the Great Lake, I’ll fight for you”:

#Geraldo4Ohio

From the Great River to the Great Lake, I’ll fight for you. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 11, 2021

What’s also notable is that he has not been shy about criticizing former President Trump for his “post-election recklessness”:

C’mon Jeff get on board. Progressive GOP love Trump-my dear friend-but disdain his post-election recklessness https://t.co/hToe6DpdD6 — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021

And he wants Trump to apologizes for the January 6 riot at the Capitol:

This is how I feel about President Trump, my friend — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 11, 2021

Welcome back Mr President but first apologize for January 6th pic.twitter.com/qCBEh1lYVj — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) February 27, 2021

Exit question: Why’s he wearing a mask while filming himself outdoors?

