“Louder with Crowder” host Steven Crowder was suspended again on Twitter and has not been given a reason for the suspension.

On Thursday, Steven and his lawyer, Bill Richmond, discussed Steven’s most recent suspension from Twitter’s platform. According to Bill, over the last three weeks, Steven received three separate email notifications informing him about the suspensions but was never enlightened as to which post violated Twitter’s policy.

Bill said that Twitter has found a way to actively and instantly determine whether or not a post is violating laws in 25 countries, but yet, they cannot figure out a way to let an American citizen working for an American company know which post triggered the violation?

“These Big Tech companies have created and developed for themselves that they are unable to actually exercise it in good faith,” Bill said.

In addition to being given no explanation for the ban, Twitter appeared to be consistently resetting the ban-clock.

